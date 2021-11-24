Schuyler County offering reward for info on suspicious death of Richard Seeley

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County Officials are setting up a reward for anyone with information on the suspicious death of Richard Seeley last year.

The reward is being offered by Crystal Butler, who shared a child with Seeley. Seeley died on August 7, 2020.

The reward is a joint effort between the County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Attorney’s Office and County Legislature are working together. District Attorney Joseph Fazzary and lead investigator Matthew Maloney are in the process of creating the terms and conditions for the reward and are seeking legislative approval.

The amount of the reward has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Department continues to request information from the public on this case and has maintained its tip line. If anyone has any information, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is asking them to call the tip line at (607) 535 – 8224.

Seeley’s mother found her son dead in his home in the Town of Orange last year with a puncture wound to his chest and lungs. He was 43 years old.

A medical examiner later ruled his death a homicide, but no murder weapon has been found.

A year later, in August 2021 news conference, the Seeley family asked the public for help in finding the killer, and Fazzary said officials are not considering this a “cold case”.

This is a developing story. 18 News will provide updates as they become available.