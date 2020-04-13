Schuyler County receives new COVID-19 case, 8 have recovered

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A new case of COVID-19 has been reported by the Schuyler County Department of Public Health, the county’s ninth case.

The first eight cases in Schuyler County have all recovered, according to the county.

We received notification of one new positive confirmed case of COVID-19. The contact investigation for the individual has been completed per CDC and NYSDOH guidance with information on where they went and who they had contact with collected going back to 48 hours prior to symptom onset. The individual did not report they attended any public locations during this time frame. The individual’s contacts have been notified and placed in quarantine. Schuyler County

Schuyler County has had 183 negative tests and 21 people are in quarantine.