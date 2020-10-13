Schuyler County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, according to the county website.

Schuyler County now has 14 active cases of COVID-19 and has seen 72 total cases with no deaths.

Currently, 4 of the 14 cases are hospitalized.

Dix and Hector Township each have had 15 cases each, while Montour Township has had 11.