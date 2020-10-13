Schuyler County reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Schuyler County has reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, according to the county website.

Schuyler County now has 14 active cases of COVID-19 and has seen 72 total cases with no deaths.

Currently, 4 of the 14 cases are hospitalized.

Dix and Hector Township each have had 15 cases each, while Montour Township has had 11.

Remember that this virus can spread rapidly if given the chance. Take care of yourself, your loved ones, and our community by wearing a mask in public, limiting contact with people who aren’t members of your household, washing your hands often, and cleaning/disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. And if you do feel ill, even if you only feel a little sick, get tested then stay home

Schuyler County Health Department

