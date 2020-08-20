Schuyler County Sheriff investigating a suspicious death

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that happened in the Town of Orange on August 7.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Richard Seeley, 43, was found dead with a puncture wound to his chest and lungs.

In an obituary posted in The Evening Tribune, Seeley is remembered as a “family man.”

He enjoyed sharing his hobbies and spending quality time with his nieces and nephews. However, Richard’s greatest joy in life was being a father and he cherished the time he spent with his son.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that has information about this incident or Richard Seeley to please contact the Sheriff’s Office:

Phone: 607-535-8222

Tip Line: 607-535-8224 Email: tips@co.schuyler.ny.us

District Attorney: 607-535-8383

Assisting in the investigation is the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Forensic Identification Unit, Major Crimes Unit and the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office.