BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – One Schuyler County Deputy was sent to the hospital with a broken foot after a crash in Burdett over the weekend, according to the Sheriff.

Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey confirmed the July 3 crash, saying the Deputy was responding to an alarm for a domestic incident at the Burdett Dandy Mart. Rumsey said the patrol vehicle collided with another vehicle on County Road 8.

The deputy’s right foot was fractured, and the people in the other vehicle were sent to Schuyler Hospital and later released with minor injuries.

Rumsey said the crash was handed over to New York State Police for investigation.