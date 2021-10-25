Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding missing teen in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance in finding a 15-year-old from Watkins Glen.

Kasey Johnston left his home in Watkins Glen sometime in the middle of the night on October 24. The Sheriff’s Office believes he left sometime after 8 p.m., possibly on a maroon mountain bike.

He is believed to be wearing the sweater seen in the photo above.

He’s not believed to be in any danger, but authorities are asking anyone who might see someone matching this description during the night to contact the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at 607-535-8222.