Schuyler Hospital’s “Celebrity Chefs” Raising Funds at Glenora Pasta Night

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – On Thursday, January 30, 2020, enjoy pasta at Veraisons at Glenora Wine Cellars. There will good food and fun for Schuyler Hospital.

Guest chefs will be Hospital providers and other Schuyler Hospital “stars” serving up pasta as you like it at Glenora’s Veraisons Restaurant.

Already confirmed Schuyler chefs include Dorothy Elizabeth PA, Dr. Michael Eisman, Dr. Ben Saks, along with Schuyler Health Foundation Board members Brenda Warren-Fitch and Erin Thaete, and Administrator of Provider Services, Matt Rouff, along with Cayuga Health System President and CEO, Dr. Martin Stallone.

The event will benefit the Hospital’s 2020 Family of Friends Campaign for Schuyler Hospital and the Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility.

Pasta night is $21.95 per adult, or $17.95 per child, plus tax and gratuity, and dinners will be served 5-8 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged by contacting Veraisons at 1-800-243-5513.