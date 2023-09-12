HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wings & Wheels Seaplane and Car Show will be taking place in Hammondsport this weekend with many activities for people to enjoy.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Village of Hammondsport will host a day of events that will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., including a Seaplane and Car Show. The seaplanes will be located at Depot Park, while the car show will take place at the Village Square.

In addition to the shows, Depot Park will feature food trucks, ice cream, cold drinks and kids activities. Village shops and restaurants will also be open.

A free shuttle service will be provided for the day that will operate in a 15-minute loop between Depot Park, the Village Square, Hammondsport Central School (overflow parking) and the Curtiss Museum (over flow parking and museum visit).

Later in the evening, the Curtiss Museum will host a “Meet the Pilots” dinner at 7 p.m. The museum will be open to everyone with historic aircraft on display. Museum staff will be on hand to answer any questions that people may have about museum displays. A cocktail hour will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a catered dinner, silent auction and awards. The event is $75 per person and is open to the public.

All seaplanes and cars must be pre-registered before the event. To register your plane or car, follow this link .