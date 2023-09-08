(Courtesy: Phyllis Potter search and rescue) Phyllis Potter was last seen on July 21.

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — The search for a missing Westfield woman continues this weekend as members from the Pennsylvania State Police and local volunteers look for the woman who was last seen July 21.

A new search is being conducted for 85-year-old Phyllis Potter, the missing Westfield woman who was last seen in late July, by the Pennsylvania Terrain Search and Rescue Team, Pennsylvania State Troopers, and various other groups to help in the search.

The different teams will be tasked with searching forested areas and bodies of water around Westfield, with the help of riders on horseback, ATVs, and drones, with police considering bringing in marine boats to search the bodies of water for any signs of Potter.

Volunteers are encouraged and if you’d like to help in the search, the group will be meeting at the People’s Chruch of Potter Brook in Westfield at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

Potter is a 5’2″ white woman who weighs 150 pounds. Potter has gray hair, has blue eyes, and wears glasses. Potter could be driving a white 2009 Subaru Outback that has a Pennsylvania license plate with the registration number DKL1425.

Potter was last seen at Missy’s Market in Harrison Valley on July 21. She was seen on surveillance camera wearing a striped blue and white shirt with a fleece jacket on, Potter frequently visited the market.

If anyone has seen Potter or her Subaru Outback, they are asked to call 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police Mansfield barracks at 570-662-2151.