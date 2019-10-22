Senator Chuck Schumer, Bryce Raynor’s mom call for nationwide grease trap regulations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – It was just a few months ago when three-year-old Bryce Raynor died after falling into an unsecured grease trap at Tim Hortons on University Avenue.

Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to establish grease trap safety regulations across the country. He said one child lost is one too many- and something has to be done.

Bryce Raynor’s mom, Tenitia Cullum, agrees- and said she knows there are other families going through what she’s been going through after losing a child due to an unsecured grease trap.

“There aren’t only innocent lives and families in Monroe County that this can happen to and I’m positive Monroe County isn’t the only place with unsecured grease traps and septic tanks,” said Cullum.

That’s why Senator Schumer is calling on OSHA to regulate three things.

First, all grease trap covers to be secured by a lock and made of heavy metal. Next, each cover should be able to support at least twice its maximum weight load. Lastly, all grease traps should have a second protection device inside in case its cover fails.

“Bryce’s loss should not go in vain when something so simple and so easy can be done to prevent it from happening again,” Schumer said.

Monroe County passed a grease trap regulation law, called Bryce’s Law, last month but Schumer says he wants to see it happen nationwide. He said he’s talked to OSHA about the regulations and they’re interested in his proposal. He said no legislation is necessary but he’ll look into it if OSHA doesn’t move forward with new safety rules.