WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – It is officially Nascar week in the Twin Tiers and we’re just days away from the big race.

As the excitement continues to grow, some of our federal leaders made their way to Watkins Glen to join in on the fun.

Today, Aug. 15, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand stopped by Watkins Glen International and took a couple of laps around the track in the pace car as we get ready for Sunday’s major race.

Senator Gillibrand spoke to 18 news about her experience saying, “It was exciting. I can’t believe we were only going 100 miles per hour and real race cars go 180 miles per hour.”

She went on to describe Watkins Glen weekend as a “great time for the local community” and a “huge economic engine for Watkins Glen.”