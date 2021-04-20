Senator Schumer calls for marijuana legalization

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, holds a news conference, Thursday, March 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

(WETM) – Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for the legalization of marijuana on this unofficial holiday, 4/20.

4/20 is considered a holiday to celebrate the smoking of marijuana.

Senator Schumer says marijuana charges have harmed people for the rest of their lives, Tuesday on the Senate floor.

According to Schumer, several states have legalized marijuana and their experiments have been proven successful.

“For decades, young men and women disproportionately young men and women of color have been arrested and jailed for even carrying a small amount of marijuana. A charge that often came with exorbitant penalties and a serious criminal record from which they might never recover being rejected for job after job,” said Senator Schumer.

“I believe the time has come to end the federal prohibition on marijuana in this country, and I m working with senators Booker and Wyden on legislation to do just that. My thinking on this issue has evolved. A number of states, including very recently my home state of New York have legalized the recreational use of marijuana for adults, and those experiments by and large have been a success,” said Senator Schumer.

Schumer also said the war on drugs has become a ‘war on people.”