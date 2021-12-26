Seneca Beverage to be acquired by Saratoga Eagle

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — According to an Albany Business Review article, Seneca Beverage will soon operate under the Saratoga Eagle name.

According to the Albany Business Review, “The Seneca Beverage territory will operate as a standalone operation” and it will be managed by Greg Vukelic, the oldest son of Try-It President Paul Vukelic.

According to the Corning Area Chamber of Commerce, Seneca Beverage is a local, family-owned, beverage wholesaler specializing in beer, liquor, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. It was established on June 3, 1968. Located at 2085 Lake Road in Elmira, the company employs over 60 full-time employees.

According to the Albany Business Review, “Discussions about potential acquisitions began several months ago when principals of Seneca Beverage contacted Vukelic to see if Saratoga Eagle was interested in buying them out.”

Greg Vukelic spent a decade with Saratoga Eagle before taking over the family’s Balkan Beverage distribution business three years ago. The division supplies Red Bull energy drinks and Arizona teas to more than 30 upstate counties. Now, Vukelic’s territory will cover Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben counties.

Saratoga Eagle, a subsidiary of 93-year-old Try-It Distributing outside of Buffalo, has grown organically and through a steady flow of acquisitions since expanding into the Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs market in 2005.