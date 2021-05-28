Serious crash near Centertown Parking Garage in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person was taken by ambulance after a serious crash near the Centertown Parking Garage in Elmira.

According to our reporter at the scene, the car appeared to have collided with a pickup truck near Railroad Ave. The vehicle then crossed Gray Street before smashing into the back wall in the parking garage.

Erway Ambulance and the Elmira Fire Department responded to the scene where chest compressions appeared to have been used on someone in the car.

Serious crash near Downtown Parking Garage in Elmira

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.