Serious motorcycle crash in West Elmira, at least one person injured

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person appeared to suffer a significant injury after a motorcycle accident in West Elmira on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred on W. Water Street and Larchmont Road when a car and motorcycle collided at approximately 8 p.m.

It’s not known how many people may have been injured, but one person appeared to require immediate medical attention at the scene. According to our reporter at the scene, CPR was performed on the victim for approximately 10 minutes.

The car involved in the accident suffered significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Erway Ambulance, and West Elmira first responders are at the scene. As of 8:36 p.m., West Water Street is currently closed as the scene of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.