HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Wedding season is right around the corner, and with hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic being put in the rearview mirror, it was a perfect time to have a wedding expo be held at the Arnot Mall Event Center.

Put together by Seven Mountains Media, the expo brought over 45 local businesses, from Hornell to Sayre, and beyond, inside of the Arnot Mall Event Center with one goal in mind, helping people plan their special day.

Vendors/businesses specializing in everything from decor, food, music, and venues, to cakes, photography, and even cosmetic injections, were all available for patrons to speak to and get ideas about planning their perfect day.

When speaking to different vendors, it was clear that they were in it to help the community and provide their services to fit the individual’s needs. Everyone was friendly and happy to answer questions about their services and what they can provide to make the couple feel that much more ready to tie the knot.

No one piece is more important than the other, a wedding can be considered one big puzzle, with each piece being just as important as the next, all working together to create a magical event for the married couple to remember forever. Today’s event really showcased that in how well all the vendors worked with each other to welcome back wedding season in the Twin Tiers.

If you were unable to attend the event today but would like to know what vendors were attending, you can find them here.