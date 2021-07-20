Severe Storms: Flooding hits the region — Again!

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Twin Tiers is getting hit yet again Tuesday night with a severe thunderstorm causing some major flooding.

Reports are starting to come in from across the region. The Watkins Glen Police Department issued an alert to residents tonight. Telling them not to drive through the village due to flood streets. They posted the following statement and photos on their Facebook page.

There is severe flooding all through the village due to the heavy rain. Several areas of the village are under several feet of water. Please avoid driving through the village unless it’s an emergency. Do not drive through standing water if you come upon it. Please do not tie up the 911 emergency line, or non-emergency line, with questions regarding power outages or non-emergency concerns as the dispatch center is extremely busy. Watkins Glen Police Department

In the City of Elmira and surrounding areas, our reporters found local streets flooded and storm drains overflowing. A photo of a woman taking a canoe ride down Chestnut Street in Elmira Tuesday night was sent in by a viewer.

