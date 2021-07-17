Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11:00 PM Saturday

The Storm Prediction Center has issued the following:
…SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM SATURDAY…
- WHERE… Chemung, Tioga (PA.) & Bradford counties
- WHEN…until 11 PM Saturday
- PRIMARY THREATS… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph and a tornado or two is likely. Storms will continue to develop and intensify within the warm sector across the Northeast States this afternoon and evening. Mostly multicells and some marginal supercell structures are expected evolving into lines and bowing segments capable of mainly scattered wind damage
- REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.