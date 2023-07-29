The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northern Connecticut
     Massachusetts
     Extreme southern Maine
     Southern New Hampshire
     South central New York
     Northeast Pennsylvania
     Rhode Island
     Southern Vermont
     Coastal Waters

   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 130 PM until
     900 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from
   New York and northeast Pennsylvania eastward into parts of southern
   New England.  The storm environment will favor a mix of multicell
   clusters and some supercells capable of producing damaging winds and
   isolated large hail through late evening.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
   statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles north of
   Wilkesbarre PA to 30 miles east of Boston MA. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.