The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northern Connecticut Massachusetts Extreme southern Maine Southern New Hampshire South central New York Northeast Pennsylvania Rhode Island Southern Vermont Coastal Waters * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 130 PM until 900 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon from New York and northeast Pennsylvania eastward into parts of southern New England. The storm environment will favor a mix of multicell clusters and some supercells capable of producing damaging winds and isolated large hail through late evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles north of Wilkesbarre PA to 30 miles east of Boston MA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.