The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central Pennsylvania

Effective this Monday morning and afternoon from 9:45 AM until 2: 00 PM EDT.

Primary threats include… Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.