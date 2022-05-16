ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Severe weather struck the whole Twin Tiers on Monday, May 16th, and now residents have to face multiple damages.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have popped up across the region earlier this afternoon. This resulted in various severe weather threats, including damaging winds gusts up to 60 miles per hour and possible tornadoes.

High winds can cause tree branches to snap off and fall on power lines, which has been reported dozens of times in Steuben County. In addition to high winds, heavy rainfall can lead to rising water levels along rivers and lakes, especially Chemung River.

“You gotta be prepared to just keep an eye on the sky and have a way to receive any kind of warning that is issued so you see if it’s in your area,” said Brian Tentinger, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “That way, you’ll have some way to take cover in a structure, a sturdy structure.”

Officials in the region are continuing to clean up fallen trees and other damages. In Steuben County, where one of the Twin Tiers’ first severe thunderstorm warnings was issued, nearly a thousand power outages were reported by NYSEG as of 12:35 PM. This number has dropped to the 300s in the middle of the afternoon.

According to Chemung County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Karen Tillotson, many of the county’s rivers are fine as of now as long as the water level does not increase two inches within three hours. Soil and Water Conservation Districts will assist local municipalities and hopefully clean up all outdoor messes within the next couple days.

Stay tuned with the 18 Storm Team for more updates on severe weather.