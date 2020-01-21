Sheriff Bill Schrom speaks on Gov. Cuomo acknowledging NY State Bail Laws under attack

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo originally supported New York’s bail law.

However, he has recently acknowledged that there are “consequences we have to adjust for,” also admitting that “changes have to be made.”

New York’s bail law went into effect at the beginning of the year, stating that judges will no longer be able to set bail for a long list of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, including stalking, assault without serious injury, burglary, many drug offenses, and even some kinds of arson and robbery.

A string of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City has residents on high alert causing many supporters of the law to have second thoughts.

18 News spoke to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom about the recent push back.

“I think maybe that’s the realization that the Governor and other lawmakers are coming to is we dodged a few bullets and sooner or later this is going to turn out bad for us, so if that’s what it takes its not a bad thing,” said Sheriff Schrom.

Sheriff Schrom also stated that people that are committing crimes such as burglary or even sexual assault are being held accountable by being arrested, arraigned, but then released.