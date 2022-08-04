ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is in critical condition after law enforcement said he hit his head on pavement when he jumped off a moving tractor-trailer in Ithaca.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Seven Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca just before 5:00 p.m. on August 3 for a report of an intoxicated man standing in the caller’s lawn. A few minutes later, the same man was reported in a burglary call down the street near Peachtree Lane.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man fled the scene before deputies arrived.

While searching the area, deputies got a report of a tractor trailer-pedestrian accident at the intersection of Seven Mile Drive and Elmira Road. Witnesses told deputies that the same man tried to get in someone’s truck and fell off before trying to get in other people’s vehicles.

The police report then said the man jumped on the back of a moving tractor-trailer and tried to break the cab window. He then jumped off and hit his head on the pavement, witnesses reported.

The man was unresponsive and flown to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said he is currently in critical condition.