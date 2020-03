ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the gentleman in the picture above in connection with a larceny investigation.

On March 11, around 11:00 pm, the gentleman was seen at Elmira Highschool on South Main Street in Southport.







Anyone with information, or believes they may know this individual, is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (607)737-2933.