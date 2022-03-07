Shooting assault in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM)- On March 7 at 2:49 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department responded to an

address in the 500 block of Cascadilla Street for a report of a shooting that had just

occurred, with an injured victim inside the residence.

When officers arrived, a male victim and resident of Ithaca was found injured as a result of gunfire. The victim was transported to a regional trauma center and is expected to recover. The residence sustained property damage from numerous discharged rounds.

Police say there is no known suspect(s) description at this time. Any witnesses of this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department using the following or their anonymous tip line email.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000