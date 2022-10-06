ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.

According to EPD, the victim is currently hospitalized due to the gunshot wounds but reports that their injuries are non-life threatening.

EPD says the shooter is not in custody at this time, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the event is urged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.