State Police identify two people killed in Tioga County shooting

MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WETM) — Two people are dead in Tioga County after a shooting on Ridge Road Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Ridge Road in Middlebury Township.

A 75-year-old male identified as Linn Storms was named as the apparent shooter and a victim in the shooting.

Ida Storms, a 79-year-old female, was taken to Robert Packer Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

State Police say there is no safety concern for the public at this time but the investigation is ongoing.