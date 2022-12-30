ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A residence in Ithaca was struck by gunfire shortly after midnight on Friday, leaving multiple suspects and one injured individual.

According to Ithaca Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Chestnut Street around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 30.

A complainant reported to police that a bullet entered their apartment through the window and came to a stop in the living room.

Officers located the area where the shot was fired from and responded to a nearby apartment in the same area of Chestnut Street.

Police concluded that there is more than one person of interest involved in the incident and one reported victim.

Police say the victim fled the apartment of the shooting through a second-story apartment window as reported by a witness. Police say the location and health of the victim that fled the apartment are unknown at this time.

Three suspects had fled the scene prior to police arrival, Ithaca Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.