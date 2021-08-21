Shots fired at Chestnut Hill Apartments in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 21, at approximately 11:33 a.m., two Ithaca Police officers were dispatched to the Chestnut Hill Apartment Complex following a report that a person at the complex had attacked a neighbor’s dog and was now making verbal threats to other residents.

While on scene outside, a gunshot was heard by the officers who then observed a male subject armed with a handgun running in the parking lot to inside one of the apartment buildings.

A call for assistance was radioed by the officers on scene. Units from the Ithaca Police Department, New York State Police, New York State Park Police and the Tompkins County Sheriffs Department responded.

A perimeter was set up involving multiple police agencies. The Ithaca -Tompkins Specialized Response Team and the Ithaca -Tompkins Crisis Negotiations Team was activated. Onondaga County Air-1 responded and conducted an aerial search of the nearby wooded area and provided assistance to perimeter units. Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place.

After several hours, contact was made with the subject who had barricaded himself in one of the apartments. The subject was taken into custody without incident at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Cornell PD and Bangs Ambulance assisted at the scene. Ithaca Police Investigators remain at the scene. No other information is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.