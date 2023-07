ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Shots were fired in the city of Elmira early this morning.

Calls first came into our newsroom just after midnight. According to our reporter on the scene, the shooting took place on Wallace Street.

There were three Elmira police cars and several officers on the scene.

It is unclear right now what the motive of the shooting was or if there were any injuries. We’ll keep you updated when more information is made available to us.