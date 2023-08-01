ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police report that shots were fired at a residence on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.

According to police, at around 4:26 p.m. on Monday, July 31, gunshots were reported in the 200 block of South Ave. Police responded and confirmed that shots had been fired at a residence in the area.

Police said that no one was injured as a result of the shooting, with witnesses in the area seeing several subjects fleeing the area before police arrived.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing with no other details being released at this time. Police say that as of 12:31 a.m. on Tuesday no arrests have been made or weapons have been recovered.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are advised to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5636.