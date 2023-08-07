Elmira N.Y. (WETM) — We started the day off mostly cloudy giving us a break between rounds of widespread showers. As showers continue today and tomorrow, read more to see how they will be impacting you.

TODAY:

We are mostly cloudy with only a few pops of sprinkles throughout the Twin Tiers today, but showers are quickly approaching us as we warm up around noon. Most of the region is under a level 2 slight risk for severe thunderstorms with portions of the northern tier under an enhanced level 3 risk. These risks include gusty, damaging winds and potentially hail. Heavy rain from last night and today’s showers also pose an excessive rainfall risk, which the WPC has us outlined in a level 2 slight risk indicating chances for localized flash flooding. Temperatures warm up today to the low 80s.

TONIGHT:

These concerns remain in place through tonight as chances for severe weather continue until showers slow down around 10pm. Tonight gusty winds are to be expected in addition to passing storms and temperatures are only getting into the mid to low 60s, making for a muggier outlook.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Tomorrow showers continue but the risk for severe thunderstorms is not nearly as high as today. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side as the cold front passes over. We get a break from showers on Wednesday looking mainly dry and sunny before active weather returns by the end of the work week.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW : 59

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 82 LOW : 59

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW : 60

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 84 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colon: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram