AVERAGE HIGH FOR AUGUST 26 TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR AUGUST 26TH: 56°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:26AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 7:52 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) -Temperatures are warm today and the main forecast is scattered showers. How long do these conditions last? Details below:

TODAY:

A weak cold front sweeps over leaving us with a few thunderstorms as well. Many of us could see temperatures hitting 80.

TONIGHT:

Tonight showers continue early this evening and slow down throughout the night. We are looking mostly cloudy through the night, and we don’t quite dry off until overnight into tomorrow. Chances for patchy fog returns late tonight as well.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We are mostly dry tomorrow, mostly cloudy as well, drier conditions are locked in with a weak area of high pressure moving over. Today’s cold front drops our the rest of our weekend temperatures a bit, but SW flow locks in our warmer conditions in the mid to upper 70s. This high lasts into Monday, but a weaker shortwave increases our chances for some showers by afternoon. Most of the unsettled weather activity is saved for the mid week.

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 50

MONDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. CHANCE SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 73 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 54

