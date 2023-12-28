AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 28th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 28th: 20

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:35 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM)– Happy Thursday! We still have a chance for showers, but the weekend is looking drier. How are we ending the work week? Details below:

TODAY:

Low pressure out the midwest continues to slowly push through the region today. This keeps a chance for showers in the forecast for today and tomorrow. Showers this morning are mainly spotty, but better chances for widespread scattered showers are in store for the afternoon. Temperatures today top off in the low 50s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we’ll see a wave of widely scattered showers before those become mostly spotty drizzle overnight. We also have a chance for the return of patchy fog later tonight, especially as showers taper off. Temperatures tonight are down in the low 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

Cool and dry air moves in on Friday, and as a result, showers are mainly spotty or light drizzle. Overnight into Saturday morning lingering showers transition into a rain/snow mix. As cool air blows in from the NW Saturday morning, we have a chance for a few isolated, lake-effect snow showers.

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

NEW YEARS EVE: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

NEW YEARS DAY: CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS & SUN.

HIGH: 41

Have a wonderful day!

Meteorologist Alivia Colón

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti