AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 77°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 10TH: 52°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:26 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Active weather has been picking up this past weekend. What severe weather concerns are in store for today? Details below.

TODAY:

Another day of showers and storms are in store for us today. We are still feeling the effects of stationary front, bringing us to our 4th day of showers. Today’s showers and storms are not necessarily looking severe right now aside from chances for gusty winds, but our main concern is back building storms that could easily lead to localized flash flooding. A portion of the Twin Tiers is under a level 2 slight risk for excessive rainfall and the rest of us are still under a level 1 marginal risk, which we will continue to monitor as the day progresses. Temperatures are getting into the mid 70s today with cloudy skies in between showers.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms become more widespread tonight, so those flooding concerns continue into the evening, however as we move past midnight, showers will finally be tapering off as the front pushes off east. Temperatures will dip into the mid to low 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We get a lull in showers for Monday, with most of them passing through in the early parts of the day. We stay on the drier side thanks to high pressure to the west, but this only lasts until Tuesday afternoon when the next low pressure system pushes towards the region. High pressure at the end of the week not only pushes this system out, but also keeps us mainly dry going into the weekend. Right now this would also mean Hurricane Lee is still projected to stay east off the coast and push towards the New England-Nova Scotia region, leaving it unlikely to impact our area.

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS & ISO. STORMS

HIGH: 75 LOW: 62

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 68 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71LOW: 49

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 74

Have a wonderful day!

