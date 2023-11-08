AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8th: 52°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8th: 32°
WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM
WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers are already well into the region for tonight and some areas could see wintry precipitation mixed in this evening. How long do we stay under showers? Details below:
TONIGHT:
Tonight showers are staying as rain overnight and become scattered and spotty. With many areas a few degrees above freezing, frost will be possible for some higher elevations, but temperatures only dip into the upper 30s before warming back up overnight ahead of a warm front. Gusty winds also pick up later tonight.
TOMORROW:
We start the day off with showers as a warm front lifts through the regions tomorrow. This also brings warmer temperatures for tomorrow, with highs in the upper 50s. Showers could linger into the afternoon after a second front pushes through later in the day, but most dry up for the evening.
REST OF THE WEEK:
By Friday, most chances for showers will be lake-enhanced spotty showers under broken clouds. Another front pushes through Friday night into Saturday, which could come with a few showers or flurries into our Saturday morning. temperatures are dropping off and chances for showers dissipate into this weekend and the upcoming workweek
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY
HIGH: 59 LOW: 38
FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY
HIGH: 52 LOW: 33
SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY
HIGH: 46 LOW: 30
SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.
HIGH: 43 LOW: 26
MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 48 LOW: 29
TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS
HIGH: 48 LOW: 30
WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS
HIGH: 55
Have a wonderful night!
