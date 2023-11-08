AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 8th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 8th: 32°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:53 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Showers are already well into the region for tonight and some areas could see wintry precipitation mixed in this evening. How long do we stay under showers? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Tonight showers are staying as rain overnight and become scattered and spotty. With many areas a few degrees above freezing, frost will be possible for some higher elevations, but temperatures only dip into the upper 30s before warming back up overnight ahead of a warm front. Gusty winds also pick up later tonight.

TOMORROW:

We start the day off with showers as a warm front lifts through the regions tomorrow. This also brings warmer temperatures for tomorrow, with highs in the upper 50s. Showers could linger into the afternoon after a second front pushes through later in the day, but most dry up for the evening.

REST OF THE WEEK:

By Friday, most chances for showers will be lake-enhanced spotty showers under broken clouds. Another front pushes through Friday night into Saturday, which could come with a few showers or flurries into our Saturday morning. temperatures are dropping off and chances for showers dissipate into this weekend and the upcoming workweek

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. MAINLY DRY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55

