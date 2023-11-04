AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 4th: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 4th: 33°

SATURDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:44 AM

SATURDAY’S SUNSET: 5:58 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure is still in control for most of this weekend even with a few disturbances bringing morning showers. When can we expect the next wave of widespread showers? Details below:

TODAY:

Today starts off with many areas seeing a few scattered showers ahead of an approaching weak frontal boundary. However, high pressure continues to dominate, pushing most showers further north of the Twin Tiers by late morning. By afternoon, most should be cloudy with a few breaks of sun possible. Temperatures warm up to the upper 50s thanks to SW flow this afternoon.

TONIGHT:

Tonight we stay mainly dry throughout the evening, and our only chances for stray showers are primarily reserved for overnight into Sunday morning. Temperatures tonight dip into the low 40s.

START OF THE WEEK:

A similar forecast is in store for Sunday, before high pressure keeps us mainly rain free between Sunday evening through Monday morning. Gusty winds move into Monday, but we won’t see more widespread showers moving in until Monday evening. Showers last through the midweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: STRAY AM SHOWER POSSIBLE. BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50

Have a wonderful day!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram