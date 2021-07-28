Simone Biles withdraws from final individual all-around competition

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 27: Jordan Chiles and Simone Biles of Team United States react during the Women’s Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

(WETM) – Simone Biles has announced she is withdrawing from the final individual all-around competition at the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

USA Gymnastics tweeting out in support of Biles, “After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

More to come as information is released throughout the day.