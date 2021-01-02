Single vehicle accident reported north of Mill Creek Bridge

TIOGA TOWNSHIP, P.A. (FNN) – Mansfield and Tioga fire crews responded to a single-vehicle accident along Northbound lanes of Route 15 just north of the Mill Creek Bridge, around 2:45 p.m. Friday, according to First News Now.

After being involved in a crash, a vehicle was reported sitting off the roadway.

Mansfield and Tioga fire units were called to the scene.

A truck was involved in the crash, according to witnesses of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene around 3:08 p.m. to handle the investigation of the crash.

Weather and road conditions are believed to have caused the accident.

No injuries were reported in this crash.