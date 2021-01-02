Single vehicle accident reported north of Mill Creek Bridge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIOGA TOWNSHIP, P.A. (FNN) – Mansfield and Tioga fire crews responded to a single-vehicle accident along Northbound lanes of Route 15 just north of the Mill Creek Bridge, around 2:45 p.m. Friday, according to First News Now.

After being involved in a crash, a vehicle was reported sitting off the roadway.

Mansfield and Tioga fire units were called to the scene.

A truck was involved in the crash, according to witnesses of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police arrived on the scene around 3:08 p.m. to handle the investigation of the crash.

Weather and road conditions are believed to have caused the accident.

No injuries were reported in this crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now