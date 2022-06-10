ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Within three days, several officers and inmates have been injured in at least six fights and attacks at the Elmira Correctional Facility, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

NYSCOPBA reported that the fights involved inmates attacking, injuring several officers in the process, other inmates between June 4 and June 6. Several inmates were cut or slashed with make-shift weapons.

Three of the attacks took place on June 4, NYSCOPBA said. The first fight involved 12 inmates and at last seven shank-type weapons. One officer was injured while trying to subdue an inmate, and several inmates suffered stab wounds.

Another inmate reported the same day that he had been attacked from behind and had to go to a hospital to close the wound. Officers reportedly found a metal shank in his cell.

The third June 4 attack involved an inmate on top of another, making slashing motions, according to NYSCOPBA. The victim had multiple cut wounds and was treated in the prison infirmary.

The next day saw two attacks. The first involved a fight that broke out in the mess hall, injuring six officers, after which officers found six make-shift weapons that had cut several inmates. Also on June 5, three officers were injured by an inmate while they escorted him back to his cell.

And the following day, NYSCOPBA said three inmates attacked another, who was injured with multiple cut wounds. Officer later found a make-shift weapon.

The same day, officers found three make-shift weapons, a phone charger, and a SIM card in an inmates cell.

NYSCOPBA said all inmates involved in the fights faced “disciplinary charges and several were placed in Special Housing Units.” All wepons were also reportedly placed into evidence.

The Benevolent Association has pointed to the New York State Legislature and the lack of changes to the HALT Act, something NYSCOPBA has pushed for months to repeal.

“At the current pace assaults on staff will increase by ten percent more than last year, which was the most violent year in recent history!”, said NYSCOPBA Western Region Vice President Kenny Gold. “There is absolutely no end in sight to the rise in violence and the responsibility falls solely on the shoulders of the legislators who supported HALT.”