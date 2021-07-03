Six-year-old girl killed in roadway accident in Town of Hector

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jul 3, at approximately 6:05 p.m., the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car vs. pedestrian motor vehicle accident on State Route 414 in the Town of Hector.

The investigation revealed that Sidnee A. Turner, age 57, of Painted Post NY, was southbound on State Route 414, when she was unable to stop for a six year old child that had run into the roadway.

The six-year-old female child, Risha Rohith, of Plainsboro, New Jersey, was transported to Schuyler Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Burdett Fire Department and Schuyler Ambulance.