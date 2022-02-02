Ski resorts booming in business due to winter storms

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – The winter storms in New York State so far this year brought many difficulties, including traveling on icy roads and shoveling off heavy snow. Despite these problems, ski resorts have been booming in business in the past month thanks to the surge in snowfall.

Resorts are now prepping for the next big winter storm to hit the Twin Tiers by early Thursday. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton predicts a significant amount of snowfall will affect parts of the Southern Tier, including Steuben County.

This means an active weekend is very likely in store for skiing and snowboarding, especially at Swain Resort. According to the resort’s director of marketing, Suzanne Male, Swain Resort is holding a weekend event called “Winter Fest” at the same time the snowfall reaches its final height. The event includes face painting, an outdoor grill, live music, and a chili cook-off.

“It really coincides kind of nicely with our event that’s happening,” said Suzanne. “We would expect to see higher traffic for that as well. But yeah, I would imagine that most people are going to be coming out.”

For more information on Swain Resort’s upcoming events, visit their website at swain.com.

With temperatures dropping back down to below freezing this weekend, local resorts could see other winter activities in full swing as well. Residents can visit Clute Park for ice skating or relax by the many lakes and go ice fishing. Overall, this weekend looks like a great time for all the winter lovers out there.