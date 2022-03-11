Small businesses feeling the stain as inflation hits 40-year high

A man looks at beef in the meat department at Lambert’s Rainbow Market, on June 15, 2021 in Westwood, Mass. The Labor Department said Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982. The acceleration of prices ranged across the economy, from food and furniture to apartment rents, airline fares and electricity. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Americans are feeling the squeeze at grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and everywhere in between as inflation soars to 7.9-percent — a 40-year high.

The skyrocketing number is having a big impact on small businesses in the Southern Tier who are still recovering from the financial strain of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Jubilee Foods in Horseheads told 18 News they’re working to keep the costs of groceries low, but that’s not always possible.

“People are going to be surprised at the prices of ham this year for Easter,” Jubilee Foods owner David Marks said. “Produce prices are going up, then add in the the issues with the cost of freight and you’ll see produce prices starting to creep up.”

According to the Consumer Price Index, grocery prices have soared over seven-percent in the last year. Among the hardest hit items are milk, eggs and meat.

Economists warm things will likely get worse before they get better, citing that inflation may not level out until mid-2022.

“There’s a shortage of products,” Financial Consultant Matthew Burr said. “It’s supply and demand, if you want it, you’re going to pay more for it.”

Burr, along with Economist Martin Cantor, said it’s unlikely the new sanctions President Biden implemented on Russia will have a large impact on the United States.

“If you’re a vodka drinker, it could have an impact, but there’s enough of a supply chain across the world where we’re not relying strictly on Russia for some of those other products,” Burr said. “It’s not going to impact it too much.”

Cantor agreed, citing that the sanctions will have a larger impact on Russia than the United States.

“It’ll be more to the pain of Russia because [Biden called for an end to Russia’s] most favored nation trade status, Cantor explained. “That basically means is higher tariffs and things like that, [and] since since trade with Russia is such a just infinitesimally small part of America trade. It’s going to not it’s not going to [impact American’s] more.”