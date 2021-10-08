Smithome Farms shows off new apple cannon

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Look no further than Smithome Farms’ new apple cannon!

Tyler Smith, manager at Smithome Farms, said their newest attraction has been a hit with all age groups.

“It shoots an apple probably 60 to 100 miles an hour, ” said Smith. “We’re constantly replacing the targets that we have out there because they’re breaking. But, it’s a lot of fun and everybody seems to be enjoying it.”

Smith said they wanted a corn cannon, but they found someone in Louisiana that produced apple cannons.

“It’s a good throwback to your childhood potato gun, just on steroids and a little amped up,” said Smith.

People who want to test it out can do eight shots for $5 or twenty shots for $10. If apple shooting does not peak your interest, Smithome Farms still has plenty of traditional fall activities including: homemade doughnuts and kettle corn, a corn maze, pumpkin picking, and more.

Their pumpkin patch is open Saturday, Sunday & Columbus Day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31. You can find out more information on their website.