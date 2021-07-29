Smoke in the Valley Returns to the Southern Tier

Canisteo, N.Y. (WETM) – After the pandemic shutdown the event last year, this year, Smoke in the Valley is returning to the Southern Tier. The event is scheduled to run from 1:00 pm-11:00 pm on July 31st, this upcoming Saturday at the Canisteo American Legion. This is the second year the event has gone on since it started in 2019, and this year plans on being bigger and better than the first year.

The event is held by the Canisteo Police Club and the Maple City Police. It features a BBQ competition, ten live bands, brewery/winery/cider samples, cornhole tournaments, raffles, vendors, kids activities, food, drinks, and demonstrations.

Tickets can be bought at the event or beforehand. At the door, tickets cost 40 dollars while getting them ahead of the event only costs you 30 dollars.

Tickets include all live band entertainment along with 25 total samples of BBQ and alcohol. Additional sample tickets can be purchased at the event with an additional cost.

Kids 12 and under are free and additional kids BBQ sample tickets are available for purchase.