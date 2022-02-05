Snow Storm Safety for Shopping Areas, Roads, and Walkways in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The storm is gone, snowplows are still busy. At the top of their list are safety to protocols to prevent car accidents and injuries from happening in the Twin Tiers.

It’s important to stay safe on the road even while parking. Choosing the right parking spaces can keep you out of harm’s way.

“The best option is to find a parking spot that isn’t filled with snow. If you see the snow contractors actively working, try to stay out of our way. We are going forward and backward and turning a lot and trying to get that snow cleared as fast as possible,” said Brian Demark, Owner/Operator, Premier Landscaping

Local snow plow companies are doing tier best to cover the walkways of parking lots with salt to make sure no accidents occur during a trip to a restaurant or store of your choice.

“Sometimes the salts won’t cover every square foot of the whole entire parking lot or the area that you’re trying to service. It’s important that you’re double-checking spot treating as necessary,” said Demark

They clear out all the areas with stop signs where most people walk to prevent anyone from slipping and falling.

“People are walking in between signs and in between Ballard’s and stuff like that. So we always want to try to get the snow cleared out around the bottoms of those.,” said Demark

While everyone is shoveling to maintain a clean walkway, the expectation is to make sure you’re not making a bigger pile for your neighbor or the snowplow drivers.

You don’t want to put anyone at risk of getting hurt as they come and go.

“You want to use some common sense and only shovel as much snow as you’re capable of to make sure you push the snow off your property. Don’t push it into the roadway or someone else’s property,” said Sergeant Mike Skroskznik, Chemung County Sheriff’s Office