Snow totals, wind speeds to expect in the Twin Tiers

(WETM) – Some parts of the Twin Tiers are expected to see several inches of snow overnight Friday into Saturday. Here are the basics of what you can expect.

Rain is expected to start in the evening on March 11 before transitioning into snow later in the night. For much of the Northern Tier in Pennsylvania, severe winter storm warnings are in place, including in Tioga and Bradford Counties.

However, in the Southern Tier, specifically Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben Counties, it is currently only a winter weather advisory, though surrounding counties in New York, such as Tompkins County are facing warnings, as well. The advisories and warnings are in place through Saturday evening.

Much of overnight will likely see snow falling at one to two inches per hour. Current snow totals are leaning towards 4-8″ for counties in the Southern Tier under the winter weather advisories (Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler) and 5-10″ for the counties in the Northern Tier.

Winds will also be strong. Much of the Twin Tiers can expect gusts of up to 30-40 miles per hour, possibly making driving conditions dangerous.

Many villages and towns have reminded residents not to park on streets due to the weather.