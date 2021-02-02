Snowfall totals so far across the Twin Tiers (Tuesday night)

After reviewing preliminary snowfall totals from this system so far, this was actually a very well forecasted snowstorm for our area! A band of snow set up over our area early Tuesday morning adding some accumulation rather quickly.

In the 18 Storm Team’s final snowfall map Monday evening, the heaviest snow was anticipated across Bradford County and Tioga County New York with 12-18 inches expected with isolated higher amounts possible. Around a foot of snow was anticipated across Chemung County with lesser amounts further west.

Snowfall totals coming in throughout the day on Tuesday lined up rather well with the forecasted amount. Numerous readings of 18 inches came in for Bradford County with also some 18 inch readings coming in for locations in Tioga County New York which gave us a “boom” scenario here. Chemung County came in with totals between 10 and 16 inches, aligning with the forecasted amount.

We aren’t quite done with the snow, a couple more inches of lake effect snow is likely through early Wednesday morning with highest amounts in Schuyler and Tompkins Counties.