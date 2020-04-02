Social Security recipients will not need to file abbreviated tax return to receive stimulus check

WASHINGTON (WWTI) – Following information released earlier this week indicating some seniors would be required to file tax returns before they can receive checks, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the IRS announced that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated return to receive their stimulus check.

According to a release from the U.S Department of the Treasury, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

For recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019, the IRS will use information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments. Social Security recipients will receive the payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, as they would normally receive their benefits.

“The U.S. Treasury announcement that seniors will not be required to file tax returns before receiving their COVID-19 crisis stimulus checks is critical news for my district,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.

“I’m honored to represent the North Country, one of the largest constituencies of seniors in the country, and thousands of seniors across my district do not file tax returns because their main source of income is Social Security. I’m grateful to U.S. Treasury for reversing this policy, as filing tax returns is an often confusing and intensive process. It’s important that North Country seniors know they will soon be receiving their stimulus checks during this challenging and unprecedented crisis,” she said.