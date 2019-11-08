Sodus resident arrested on multiple felony charges, Identity Theft 1st Degree.

SODUS, N.Y. (WETM) – State Police have arrested a woman on multiple felony charges.

State Police in Lyons report the arrest of Sylenna D. Connor, age 47, of Sodus, New York, for three counts of the D- Felony of Identity Theft 1st Degree.

The arrest stems from allegations that from December 2015 to August 2015 the defendant, on three occasions, assumed and used the identity of a victim electronically securing SallieMae loans totaling twenty-eight thousand dollars.

The defendant was arraigned on November 7, 2019, at the Wayne County Centralized Arraignment Part court before Hon. Judge Thomas Crowley who released her on her recognizance to reappear at 7:00 p.m., on November 13, 2019, in the town of Sodus court.